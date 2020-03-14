Koelsch Senior Communities to pay $450K over sex harassment

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Koelsch Senior Communities based in Longview, Washington, has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Vancouver employee who said she was sexually harassed repeatedly and retaliated against when she complained, according to the woman’s lawyers.

Koelsch runs four facilities in Longview: Delaware Plaza Assisted Living Community, Canterbury Gardens Memory Care Community, Canterbury Park Independent Living Community and Canterbury Inn Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, The Daily News reported.

The former employee, Rebecca Flores,said her female direct supervisor at The Hampton at Salmon Creek repeatedly requested foot rubs, touched Flores inappropriately and made sexual statements, according to her Seattle-based lawyers, Scott C.G. Blankenship and Rick Goldsworthy.

Further, Flores said management threatened to fire her when she complained. Flores claimed Koelsch never properly investigated her complaints and allowed her supervisor to continue the conduct. When she complained again she was terminated, her lawyers said.

Eric Hanson, spokesman for Koelsch Senior Communities, said “We took that claim seriously and the accused individual was disciplined.” The case had been filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

lankenship said Koelsch agreed to take preventive measures to protect employees in the future.

Hanson said Koelsch required senior leadership to take anti-harassment training, revised company harassment policy and established a companywide HR department to help enforce the policies.