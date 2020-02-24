Kirby stores in Darien to close

Popular Darien retail shops Kirby and Company and Kirby Girl will be closing their doors in early spring.

The announcement was made Sunday evening on both stores’ Facebook pages. Within one hour of the post, on the Kirby and Company page, a total of 50 people have reacted, and there were 21 comments and five shares.

Many of the comments expressed shock and sadness at the news.

In the post, Elaine Kirby, a Darien resident, who founded Kirby and Company in December 2014 and Kirby Girl in May 2018, said, “This is a very difficult decision for me. I have poured my heart and soul into these two shopping destinations.”

Kirby said she will be supporting her two daughters.

She wrote, “The life lesson I can teach my girls is how important it is to follow your dreams, to never stop working hard (and then work harder) but also to know when it is time to shift and change how you work.”

The closing sale at both shops begins Monday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. All merchandise is 30 percent off. Everything is final sale.

Kirby and Company, at 1029 Post Road, sells jewelry, fashion, entertaining and home accent items. The shop also has a cafe.

Kirby Girl, at 14 Brook St., is a more youthful version of Kirby and Company, appealing to a younger generation of girls.

More information to come in The Darien Times.

sfox@darientimes.com