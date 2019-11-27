King County judge blocks Tim Eyman’s $30 car tab measure

Tim Eyman, a career anti-tax initiative promoter, poses for a photo with the expired car registration tabs on his SUV, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in a parking garage in Seattle, following a hearing in King County Superior Court where lawyers for cities and counties across Washington state asked King County Judge Marshall Ferguson to block Eyman's $30 I-976 car tab measure, which was approved by voters in the last election, saying it was misleading and violates Washington's Constitution. Eyman says that until the issue is resolved and the state implements the lower car tab fees outlined in the measure, he is refusing to renew his tabs as a protest and is urging others not to do so as well. less Tim Eyman, a career anti-tax initiative promoter, poses for a photo with the expired car registration tabs on his SUV, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in a parking garage in Seattle, following a hearing in King County ... more Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Image 1 of / 34 Caption Close King County judge blocks Tim Eyman’s $30 car tab measure 1 / 34 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge on Wednesday blocked Tim Eyman’s $30 car tab measure from taking effect in Washington state while cities and counties challenge its legality, citing “substantial concerns” that the initiative’s description on the ballot was misleading.

Voters approved Initiative 976 earlier this month. It caps most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration at $30 and also largely revokes the authority of state and local governments to add new taxes and fees.

The city of Seattle, King County, Garfield County and a coalition of cities across the state sued to stop the measure, saying it would eviscerate funds they need to pay for transit and road maintenance. It would cost the state and local governments more than $4 billion in revenue over the next six years, according to the state Office of Financial Management.

The plaintiffs have noted that the ballot summary said I-976 would “limit annual motor-vehicle-license fees to $30, except voter-approved charges.” That suggested to voters that locally approved measures, such as additional license fees passed by Seattle voters to pay for improved bus service and voters’ agreement to fund Seattle-area Sound Transit light rail projects, would survive, they said.

As the full text of the measure shows, however, only fees approved by voters in the future would be allowed, and the authority of local jurisdictions to seek such measures to begin with would also be curtailed.

King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson expressed concern during a hearing Tuesday that the language was misleading, and he said the plaintiffs were likely to win their case. He ordered Washington state to cease efforts to implement the initiative on Dec. 5, when it was due to take effect, pending further orders.

“Plaintiffs have raised substantial concerns as to whether I-976’s ballot title was misleading,” his order said.