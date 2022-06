This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Katharine Calderwood / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





DARIEN — The Mather Homestead will offer free access to children and their caregivers this summer, thanks to a statewide grant.

Through the Connecticut Summer at the Museum grant program, the Darien museum received $2,640 in funding to provide free tours of the property — and expanded museum hours.