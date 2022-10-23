Key players in trial of ex-cops charged in Floyd's killing

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thou are both charged with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after another former officer, Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Kueng knelt on Floyd's back during the arrest, and Thou held bystanders back. Another officer, Thomas Lane, has pleaded guilty to a state charge and is not facing trial.