Kerr leads in state superintendent fundraising, spending

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr, who supports the private school choice program and has won Republican backing across the state, raised and spent more money than any of the other six candidates in January, which was the last campaign finance reporting period before next week's primary.
The two highest vote-getters in the Feb. 16 primary will advance to the April 6 general election. The race is officially nonpartisan, but the campaign finance reports help shed light on partisan support the candidates receive, largely due to their positions on hot-button education issues such as private school vouchers.