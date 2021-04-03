Kenya stops private importation of COVID-19 vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has ordered an immediate suspension on private importations of vaccines citing fears that it may lead to counterfeit inoculations getting into the country.
“To ensure the transparency and accountability in the vaccination process, and to protect the integrity of the country, the government is effective today closing the window of private sector importation, distribution and administration of vaccines, until such a time there is greater transparency and accountability in the entire process, ” a statement by the National Emergency Response Committee on the coronavirus said Friday evening.