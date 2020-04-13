Kentucky's death toll from coronavirus surpasses 100

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100 with seven additional deaths reported Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The governor also reported 87 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to nearly 2,050 since the outbreak began. It was lower than the daily count of cases from recent days, but the governor stressed that the rising death toll shows the importance of following social distancing guidelines and avoiding gatherings to contain the virus's spread.

“Going over 100 deaths today, I hope, just reaffirms our commitment to doing what we need to," the governor said at his daily briefing.

The state’s death toll rose to 104 with the seven newest deaths.

Meanwhile, Beshear said nearly 100 people were tested Monday during the first day of drive-thru testing in Frankfort as part of an initiative with Kroger. Beshear said the testing went well and that the goal is to ramp up to 200-plus tests in each of the coming days.

The drive-thru testing effort is expected to spread to other locations in Kentucky, with an overall goal of doing 20,000 tests in the next five weeks.

Beshear said 250 beds are onsite at a field hospital being set up at the state fairgrounds in Kentucky.

Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.