Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms.
Beshear defended his efforts to combat COVID-19 and downplayed any potential political backlash from virus-related restrictions he placed on businesses and gatherings. The global health crisis gave him unprecedented access to Kentuckians through frequent news conferences held to guide them through the crisis.