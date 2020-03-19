Kentucky records second coronavirus death, cases near 50

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has recorded its second death from the new coronavirus as the total confirmed cases in the state approached 50.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the 64-year-old man from Jefferson County died on March 13, but the testing took time to come back. Beshear said “a lot of factors” contributed to the man's death.

“This individual fell into that vulnerable population which is why we are doing the social distancing and taking the steps that we need to,” Beshear said at his daily news briefing Thursday.

Beshear said as of Thursday afternoon there had been 47 recorded cases of the virus in the state. The newest cases included a 6-year-old child. On Wednesday, Beshear said an 8-month-old in Jefferson County was diagnosed with the virus.

The governor has closed schools and businesses and discouraged all public gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease throughout the state.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.