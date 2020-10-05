Kentucky governor relaunches kynect with expanded mission

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor relaunched a health insurance program Monday with an expanded mission to sign up people for an array of assistance services.

The program, dubbed kynect, will allow Kentuckians to sign up for health coverage and other benefits — including food assistance, job training, foster care and substance abuse recovery.

“It’s a place to go to if you just need a little help," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Relaunching the online program aims to realize an ambitious goal for the Democratic governor, who calls health insurance a “basic human right.”

“Now is the time that we push to make sure that every Kentuckian is enrolled for some form of health care coverage,” Beshear said.

His father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, started kynect in 2013 as a state-run health care insurance exchange under the federal Affordable Care Act, but it was dismantled by Matt Bevin, the Republican governor who followed.

Now, kynect is scheduled to begin enrollment in 2021 for its relaunch in January 2022 as a state-based exchange where people can shop for and purchase commercial health plans, as well as sign up for Medicaid. Until then, it will provide access to the national health benefit exchange.

But it will immediately begin helping Kentuckians sign up for a range of benefits.