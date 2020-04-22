Kentucky governor announces ramp-up of coronavirus testing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans Wednesday to ramp up coronavirus testing as he considers a timetable to start reopening the state's battered economy.

The governor announced that new drive-thru testing locations will open next week in the state’s two largest cities — Louisville and Lexington — as well as in Owensboro and Bowling Green.

Testing sites will open starting Monday near predominantly black neighborhoods in Louisville and Lexington, Beshear said. Minorities have been hit disproportionately hard by the virus, he said.

Drive-thru testing in a partnership with Kroger is underway this week in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville. Beshear identified increased testing as one of the guidelines to meet before reopening businesses now shuttered to try to contain the virus's spread.

The governor on Wednesday reported 14 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky and nearly 200 more coronavirus cases.

Beshear also said that an initial phase of resuming hospital services currently halted because of the virus will start next week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in weeks. For some, it can cause life-threatening illness.

___

