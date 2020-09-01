Kentucky extends contract for help processing jobless claims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has again extended its contract with an outside company hired to help work through a backlog of unemployment claims amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

The contract with Ernst & Young will be prolonged through the end of this year, the governor announced. The company has helped the state process more than 141,000 claims since the partnership began nine weeks ago, he said.

The latest contract extension will cost about $4.9 million, Beshear's administration said. The state is using coronavirus-relief funds from the federal government to pay for the outside services.

The partnership is expected to help the state process about 70,000 more disputed jobless claims in coming months while not falling behind on new requests for assistance, the governor said.

“We focus a lot about what’s coming out of the bucket and not realizing that there’s so much still coming in," he said. “We’ve got to make sure we get through these claims without creating a new backlog by not having the resources for the several thousand claims that come in every day.”

