Kentucky auto plant consolidating with Tennessee facility

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An auto parts plant is closing in Kentucky and consolidating production with a plant in Tennessee.

Michigan-based Ficosa said any of the 180 employees in Shelbyville, Kentucky, can transfer to its plant in Cookeville, Tennessee, news outlets report. The company will close the Shelbyville plant in July.

The first job reductions at the plant will begin in April. The company will provide support and resources to help employees who stay in Shelbyville find other jobs.

Ficosa makes exterior mirrors for vehicles and automotive vision systems.

"While the decision to close our Kentucky facility was a difficult one, current business conditions in the automotive sector makes it critical for Ficosa to make this strategic move to increase operational efficiency and provide a sustainable model for future growth," Joan Canellas, Ficosa North America's chief executive, said in a news release. “We recognize the effect this move has on our employees, and we are working with them to minimize the impact.”