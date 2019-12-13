Kenosha police investigate death of 11-month-old boy

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha police are investigating the death of an 11-month-old boy.

Paramedics were called to a Kenosha home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday about a baby who was unresponsive. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, where he died early Thursday.

The Kenosha News reports the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.