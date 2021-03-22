Kehoe won't pursue Senate but will run for governor in 2024

Emil Lippe/AP

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The field of potential candidates seeking to replace Sen. Roy Blunt narrowed Monday when Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announced he will not seek the Republican nomination in 2022 but will instead run for governor in 2024.

While Kehoe has been "honored by the encouragement and offers of support for me to serve as Missouri’s next U.S. Senator, my true calling remains to work on behalf of Missourians in Missouri as Lieutenant Governor and as a candidate for Governor in 2024,” Kehoe said in a written statement provided to The Associated Press.