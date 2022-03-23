Kaul paints Republican AG rivals as political extremists

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul went on the offensive Wednesday against the two Republicans looking to run against him, painting them both as far-right extremists.
Kaul told Wispolitics.com President Jeff Mayers during a virtual question-and-answer session that Adam Jarchow and Eric Toney are competing to see who can get as far right as possible. Both see the attorney general's office in starkly political terms when the position is really about protecting public safety, Kaul said.