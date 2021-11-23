Kansas to help workers resist Biden's COVID vaccine mandates JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 2:05 a.m.
1 of14 Will Lawrence, left, chief of staff for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, confers with Senate President Ty Masterson, right, R-Andover, and other lawmakers and legislative staffers after negotiations between the House and Senate on legislation responding to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Lawmakers are aiming to financially protect workers who refuse to get vaccinated. John Hanna/AP Show More Show Less
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will soon make it easy for workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements and promise unemployment benefits to people who are fired after refusing the shots, joining other states in resisting federal mandates from President Joe Biden.
But Gov. Laura Kelly angered some fellow Democrats in the Republican-controlled Legislature by promising to sign a measure pushed to passage late Monday night by GOP lawmakers. Meanwhile, Republicans frustrated the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, normally influential within the GOP, by embracing proposals that the business group opposed.