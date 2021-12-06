Kansas to get $27.6M from firm investigated over drug costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will receive nearly $27.6 million from a legal settlement with the company that manages prescription costs for its Medicaid program, after an investigation into whether the company had overcharged the state, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday.

The settlement with St. Louis-based Centene Corp. comes after a nearly two-year investigation by Schmidt's office and a Jackson, Mississippi-area law firm it hired to review Centene's practices. States throughout the country have been investigating companies known as pharmacy benefit managers, and Mississippi and Ohio in June settled lawsuits against Centene for a total of nearly $144 million.