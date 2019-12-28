Kansas officials: Clay Center pork plant to issue recall

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A voluntary recall of several pork products produced in Clay Center will be issued on Monday because of possible listeria contamination, Kansas health officials said Saturday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release that Clay Center Locker Plant will issue the recall for any ready-to-eat product including smoked pork loins, ham hocks and smoked ham from the plant produced on Nov. 21. The department is urging the public not to consume any of the products, including those bought at the retail counter in the plant and hams that were delivered to the Future Farmers of America chapters in Clay Center and Chapman.

To date, no illnesses have been linked with the recall, the department said.

The department said the recall was initiated after tests from routine samplings by the state Agriculture Department found listeria monocytogenes. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.