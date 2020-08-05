Kansas man, wife charged 2 days after he resigned as mayor

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — The man who resigned as mayor of Goddard on Monday has been charged along with his wife with misdemeanor counterfeiting, Sedgwick County authorities said Wednesday.

Jamey Blubaugh and his wife, Elizabeth, allegedly used counterfeit tickets to attend last year's Zoobilee at the Sedgwick County Zoo, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release. The tickets were valued at $165 each.

Blubaugh resigned as mayor Monday, citing conflicts with he city administrator, The Wichita Eagle reported. Goddard is a suburb of Wichita.

The city of Goddard noted in a statement the charges are not connected to any official action Blubaugh took while mayor and the city had no role in decisions about whether to bring the charges.