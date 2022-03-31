Kansas lawmakers approve their new districts, ed board map

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have given final approval to a redistricting measure that's likely to preserve Republican supermajorities in the Legislature while possibly moving the state school board to the right.
The state Senate on Wednesday night approved, 29-11, a single bill containing plans for its members, the House and the State Board of Education, shortly after the House approved it, 83-40. The measure goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, and Republican leaders appear to have the two-thirds majorities in both chambers to override a veto.