TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday signed a redistricting measure expected to preserve Republican supermajorities in the Kansas Legislature while also making it possible for conservatives to elect more members to the state school board.

Kelly didn't say why she signed the measure in announcing her action, but she had praised the new House and Senate maps as fair to incumbents and “a pretty good job.” The maps also had bipartisan support among lawmakers.