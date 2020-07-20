Kansas congressman blamed voter registration issue on staff

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kan., makes a point during a town hall meeting in Topeka, Kan. Watkins, a freshman congressman facing felony criminal charges over previously listing a UPS Inc. postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form, is stepping down temporarily from his House committee assignments. Watkins said Friday, July 17, 2020 that he is "temporarily and voluntarily" leaving the three committees on which he serves. House Republican conference's rules require members facing a potential felony conviction to leave their committee posts. less FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kan., makes a point during a town hall meeting in Topeka, Kan. Watkins, a freshman congressman facing felony criminal charges over previously ... more Photo: John Hanna, AP Photo: John Hanna, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kansas congressman blamed voter registration issue on staff 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas congressman misled a sheriff's detective by blaming staff for a problem with his state voter registration form that led to three felony criminal charges, a prosecutor alleged Monday in a new court filing.

Republican Rep. Steve Watkins listed a postal box at a UPS Inc. store in Topeka as his residence for voter registration purposes for more than three months starting in late August 2019. The charges against him in state district court in Shawnee County include voting illegally in a Topeka City Council race in November 2019 and hampering law enforcement by providing false information to the sheriff's detective in a February interview during an investigation of whether Watkins broke state election laws.

Watkins has called the charges “bogus” and his attorney filed a request last week with the presiding judge in the case to have District Attorney Mike Kagay disqualified. Watkins' lawyer alleges that Kagay, a Republican, has a conflict of interest because Kagay's re-election campaign this year shares a direct mail provider with State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, who is seeking to unseat Watkins in the Aug. 4 primary.

Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson filed a response Monday that called the arguments of Watkins' attorney “superficial” and said Kagay has met LaTurner only once, in passing. In the filing, Watson provided previously undisclosed details about the allegation that Watkins misled the sheriff's detective.

The deputy district attorney said that Watkins told the sheriff's detective that one of the congressman's staffers completed the incorrect voter registration form.

“But he did not know which one,” Watson added.

Watkins' congressional and campaign spokesmen did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the court filing. Watkins' attorney, Todd Graves, a former federal prosecutor in western Missouri, also did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

Watkins filed a state voter registration form in late August 2019 listing the UPS postal box as his residential address. The postal box still was listed as his residential address when he cast a mailed-in ballot that included the Topeka City Council race.

The congressman and his staff have said he inadvertently listed his mailing address instead of his residential address by mistake. Watkins later twice corrected his address to an apartment, but it is not in the same City Council district as the UPS store, raising questions about potential illegal voting.

Watson said in Monday's filing that Watkins initially declined to provide a list of his staffers, and the sheriff's department obtained subpoenas from a judge in June. The filing said Graves asked on June 30 to be present when Watkins staffers were interviewed even though he did not represent them because Watkins is their employer.

Watkins provided the district attorney's office with two unidentified staffers' names on July 10, according to the deputy district attorney's filing. Four days later, the district attorney's office learned that the attorney representing the two staffers was not available and would be on a two-week vacation. Kagay filed the criminal charges against Watkins that day.

