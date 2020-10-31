Kansas Senate race's last days: events, parade, some hunting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Roger Marshall did some early morning hunting in the final days of his campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, while Democrat Barbara Bollier filled her last weekend with online and in-person events.

Marshall, a two-term congressman for western and central Kansas, and Bollier, a Kansas City-area state senator, are finishing up the most expensive political campaign in state history. Bollier set a Kansas record by raising more than $25 million, nearly four times as much as Marshall's $6.4 million. However, outside groups expected to pour $41 million more into advertising by Tuesday, with GOP groups spending three-quarters of it.

Marshall, his 21-year-old son and two friends bagged a dozen ducks and four specklebelly geese Saturday morning in south-central Kansas before he headed to a parade for President Donald Trump in Hutchinson. His last scheduled weekend event was a Wichita rally.

He hunts regularly, but added, “There’s just nothing else to do at 7 o’clock in the morning.”

Bollier's weekend schedule included a half dozen in-person appearances in northeast Kansas, along with three virtual events.

Bollier said she grew up hunting with her father but added, “I am having the time of my life listening to Kansans.”

