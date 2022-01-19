KCK police say woman killed, 4-year-old severely beaten

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have arrested a man on suspicion of killing a woman and severely beating her 4-year-old daughter over the weekend.

Jose Escalante-Corchado, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and four other felonies after the body of 24-year-old Mackenzie Hopkins was found Saturday submerged in a bathtub in her home, the Kansas City Star reported. Hopkins’ 4-year-old daughter was found on a bed suffering from severe head trauma and remained hospitalized late Tuesday.