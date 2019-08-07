KC police identify 2 men fatally stabbed near a church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified the victims found stabbed to death earlier this week as two men in their 50s.

The Kansas City Star reports that the victims were identified Wednesday as 56-year-old Michael McLin and 52-year-old Kevin Waters. Both were found dead about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot behind the Sheffield Life Center in northeastern Kansas City.

Police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide. No arrests have been made.

The deaths bring Kansas City's homicide total this year to 87.

