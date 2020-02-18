K-9 Kenny shines at Coffee with a Cop

Willow Buscemi with her children, Serafina and Jack. The special guest was K-9 Kenny, owned by handler and Darien Police Officer Leslie Silva.

Darien K-9 Kenny was the star of Saturday morning’s Coffee with a Cop at the Darien Library.

This is the first time the Darien Library has hosted Coffee with a Cop, whose mission is to help break down barriers between the police and the residents they serve.

During the 90-minute event, K-9 Kenny, a 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, was surrounded by children — and adults — of all ages.

Darien police officers got to chat with residents while they enjoyed coffee and hot chocolate.

About 75 people came, and according to feedback from police officers, everyone mainly wanted to hear about K-9 Kenny.

Leslie Silva, patrol officer and K-9 handler, owns K-9 Kenny, a trained narcotics detection dog. Silva was asked many questions about Kenny.

Questions included what Kenny eats, how he helps solve crimes, what he does when he’s not at work, and what kinds of events he goes to in town.

Children’s Program Coordinator Samantha Cardone, who came to the event with Patricia Sheary, head of adult programming, said she’s very excited to partner with the Darien Police Department for Coffee with a Cop, and hopes to make it a quarterly event.

“We feel really great about partnering with one of these community stakeholders,” Cardone said. “We are all in the same business— taking good care of the Darien community.”

