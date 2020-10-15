Justices strike down Eyman's $30 car tab initiative

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has unanimously struck down Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976, a measure that would have steeply discounted the price of car registrations while gutting transportation budgets across the state.

The justices on Thursday said the measure violated the state Constitution’s requirement that initiatives be limited to a single subject and said its description on the ballot was misleading.

A coalition of cities, King County, and Garfield County’s transit agency brought the lawsuit, saying it would eviscerate funds they need to pay for transit and road maintenance. It would have cost the state and local governments more than $4 billion in revenue over the next six years, according to the state Office of Financial Management.