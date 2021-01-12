Justices say women must obtain abortion pill in person

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor's office, hospital or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, though similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency.

Eight days before President Donald Trump leaves office, the justices on Tuesday granted a Trump administration appeal to be able to enforce a long-standing rule on getting the abortion pill, mifepristone. The pill need not be taken in the presence of medical professionals.