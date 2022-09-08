Justice Sotomayor visits Bronx for bronze bust unveiling

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor returned Thursday to the Bronx community where she grew up to see the unveiling of a bronze bust of the 68-year-old justice at a shopping center in the heart of the community.
In brief remarks after the likeness was unveiled, Sotomayor said it was “always so heartwarming” to return to the neighborhood and that she was “deeply touched" by the statue with the Bronx Terminal Market.