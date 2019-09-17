Justice Dept. files lawsuit against Snowden over memoir

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is suing former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, alleging he violated nondisclosure agreements by publishing a memoir.

The Justice Department announced the lawsuit Tuesday.

They say Snowden published the book without submitting it for a pre-publication review in violation of agreements he signed with the NSA and the Central Intelligence Agency.

The government says it will seek to "recover all proceeds" from the book. The Justice Department says it won't attempt to restrict the book's publication or distribution.

The book was released Tuesday. It offers an expansive account of how he came to reveal secret details about the government's mass collection of emails, phone calls and Internet activity in the name of national security.

Snowden lives in Russia to avoid arrest under the U.S. Espionage Act.