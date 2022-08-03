Justice Department details threats against election workers MARINA VILLENEUVE, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 4:40 p.m.
The U.S. Justice Department has charged five people for making threats of violence against election workers amid a rising wave of harassment and intimidation tied to the 2020 presidential election, a top official told U.S. senators Wednesday.
Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said one charge has led to a conviction so far through a task force launched last year as reports of threats to election officials, workers and volunteers raised concerns about safety and the security of future elections.
