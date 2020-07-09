Justice Department: Narcotics officers used excessive force

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police officers regularly used excessive force in violation of the U.S. Constitution and the department failed to discipline officers for the misconduct, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation has found.

The two-year police misconduct investigation by the agency's Civil Rights Division released late Wednesday found officers with the police department's Narcotics Bureau “routinely resort to punching subjects’ head areas with closed fists as an immediate response to resistance” without attempting other less serious uses of force.

“Specifically, our investigation identified evidence that Narcotics Bureau officers repeatedly punch individuals in the face unnecessarily, in part because they escalate encounters with civilians too quickly, and resort to unreasonable takedown maneuvers that, like head strikes, could reasonably be expected to cause head injuries,” the report said.

Nineteen percent of the 84 reports of injury from the narcotics officers filed between 2013 and 2019 were caused by punches to the head, according to the report. Another 8% of people received head injuries from a different type of strike, it said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he’ll be holding a press conference Thursday with Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to address the report.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said city officials cooperated with the investigation and "have made clear their commitment to genuine reform” by implementing a number of remedial measures already.

“As demonstrated by recent events, it is crucial that our urban police departments keep the trust of their communities and ensure accountability for officer misconduct,” he said in a statement.