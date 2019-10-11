Just in time for Halloween — learn about New England’s vampires at the Darien Historical Society

In 1990, two young boys playing in a Connecticut quarry made a startling discovery, which led to an even more frightening revelation — evidence of a vampire scare in early New England.

Hear the chilling true story, Vampires in New England, with Dr. Nick Bellantoni, Connecticut’s Archaeologist Emeritus, during the Darien Historical Society’s Historical Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

Vampire folklore was rampant in New England from 1780 to the 1890s, and a combination of disciplines helps archaeologists to discover more about this period in New England history, said Bellantoni, who has been dubbed Connecticut’s “Indiana Jones.”

“As it turns out, a real public health issue was to blame,” he said.

The case was launched in 1990 when two young boys discovered skulls at a quarry in eastern Connecticut. Bellantoni and a team of forensic scientists were called to the scene and soon discovered the site was a long forgotten colonial cemetery.

“One grave, in particular, caught our attention,” Bellantoni said. “Someone had arranged the burial in a highly unusual way.”

Further investigations from a variety of disciplines led to the theory that the colonists believed the grave occupant was a vampire, Bellantoni said.

Cost for program: $20 for members, $40 for non-members, $10 for students and First Responders, $10.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Register or more info at www.darienhistorical.org, or call 203-655-9233.