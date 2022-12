ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland jury convicted a man of murder on Tuesday in the shooting death of the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman last year.

Jurors found Angelo Harrod guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the June 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings of Houston, Texas, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement.