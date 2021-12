Susan Stocker/AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury found a private contractor responsible for leaving nearly a quarter-million people across seven Florida cities without water for days in 2019.

The verdict late Monday in response to a class-action lawsuit means Florida Communications Concepts could be held liable for tens of millions of dollars, the South Florida SunSentinel reported. A separate trial will be scheduled to determine damages, the newspaper said.