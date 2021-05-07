Jurors continue deliberations in murder trial of officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jurors began a second day of deliberations Friday in the trial of an Alabama police officer charged with murder after he shot a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head.

The panel deliberated Thursday afternoon without reaching a verdict in the trial of Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby, who was indicted in the killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Talks started over after one member had to be replaced by an alternate because of a medical issue, news outlets reported.