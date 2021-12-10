Jurors at Potter trial see Daunte Wright shooting aftermath AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Dec. 10, 2021 Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 12:37 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors at a former Minnesota police officer’s trial in the shooting of Daunte Wright played extensive video of the aftermath, showing jurors images of officers pulling him from his car and attempting lifesaving measures.
Thursday’s testimony at Kim Potter ’s manslaughter trial began with tearful testimony from Wright’s passenger and girlfriend, recounting her screams and how Wright “was just gasping” after he was shot.
Written By
AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI