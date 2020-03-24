Juneau issues 'hunker down' order over virus concerns

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's capital city has issued a “hunker down” order for residents in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, with businesses considered nonessential also ordered to close to the public.

The order was to take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and last for two weeks. It orders Juneau residents to stay at home as much as possible, except to work in critical jobs, get health care, groceries or other goods deemed critical and get fresh air without contacting others. People, when they do venture out, are to stay at least six feet from others outside their household when possible.

An extensive list of businesses deemed critical include hospitals, those engaged with critical infrastructure, such as utilities, public transportation and barge services; grocery stores; gas stations; banks; hardware stores; hotels; mailing or shipping services and laundromats.

Marijuana retailers also are on the list. Industry officials have expressed concern that temporarily shuttering shops could lead people to buy cannabis on the black market.

Other communities in Alaska have issued similar “hunker down” orders.