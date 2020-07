July Property Transfers

16 Barringer Road - Theresa & Dewey Steadman to Michael & Chelsey Pajak for $1,255,000. Appraised value of $1,096,400. Assessed value of $767,480.

124 Holmes Avenue - Kurt Koehler to Bronwen Lonsdale & Matthew Rodriquez for $850,000. Appraised value of $808,600. Assessed value of $566,020.

83 Old Kings Highway South - Todd Davis to Konstantin Gaber for $1,542,000. Appraised value of $1,594,300. Assessed value of $1,116,010.

9 Miles Road - Alfieri Enterprises LLC to Gabriela Brigitte Schnabl for $1,735,000. Appraised value of $990,100. Assessed value of $693,070.

327 Middlesex Road - Andrew Whitaker to Matthew & Amy Oefinger for $1,550,000. Appraised value of $1,542,700. Assessed value of $1,079,890.

11 Nolen Lane - Claudia Veihl to Tim & Kerry Smith Gerrits for $2,775,000. Appraised value of $2,893,500. Assessed value of $2,025,450.

71 Middlesex Road - Dariusz Lesniewski to Evert Gruyaert & Debie Katrien for $1,820,000. Appraised value of $1,460,000. Assessed value of $1,022,000.

128 West Avenue - Karen Eddy to Lori Bender & Josh Yolish for $608,300. Appraised value of $661,800. Assessed value of $463,260.

53 Maple Street - 53 Maple Street SDB LLC to 53 Maple LLC for $350,000. Appraised value of $470,700. Assessed value of $329,490.

49 Red Rose Circle - Thomas & Corrine Raymond to Daniel & Cynthia Adams for $1,315,000. Appraised value of $1,101,900. Assessed value of $771,330.

19 Harbor Road - Christopher Maher to James & Margaret Hadley for $2,400,000. Appraised value of $1,868,900. Assessed value of $1,308,230.

43 Hillside Avenue - 43 Hillside LLC to William & Courtney Reidy for $1,725,000. Appraised value of $1,650,600. Assessed value of $1,155,420.

53 Greenwood Avenue - Mateusz Trzeciak to Gentian Piroli for $629,000. Appraised value of $447,700. Assessed value of $313,390.

5 Hope Drive - Anita Marie & Stephen Boulton-Wallace to Michael & Amy Petrillo for $2,149,000. Appraised value of $1,909,700. Assessed value of $1,336,790.