July Property Transfers

22 Oak Park Avenue - Phil Won to Neel Mehta & Ruchi Sharma for $1,150,000. Appraised value of $1,089,200. Assessed value of $762,440.

12 Maple Street - Steven Trudel to Justin Mass for $859,500. Appraised value of $629,800. Assessed value of $440,860.

3 Lakeside Avenue - Robert MacDonald to Peter & Judy Nance for $1,180,000. Appraised value of $973,100. Assessed value of $681,170.

124 Mansfield Avenue - Gary Sutcliffe to Barbara & Steven Trudel for $1,300,000. Appraised value of $1,112,100. Assessed value of $778,470.

29 Contentment Island Road - Michael Casolo to Michael Casolo & Theresa Facos-Casolo for $2,500,000. Appraised value of $2,952,700. Assessed value of $2,066,890.

30 Pasture Lane - Roger & Erna Killion to 6 Lighthouse LLC for $2,275,000. Appraised value of $2,638,200. Assessed value of $1,846,740.

101 Leeuwarden Road - Kenneth Brown to Carlyle & David Upson for $1,180,000. Appraised value of $991,500. Assessed value of $694,050.

11 Oak Park Avenue - Joshua & Haley Sonneland to Timothy & Brea Pezanko for $899,000. Appraised value of $887,700. Assessed value of $621,390.

2 Eddy Lane - Andrew Shimek to Christopher Muller for $2,050,000. Appraised value of $2,417,400. Assessed value of $1,692,180.

76 Arrowhead Way - John Fraser to David & Karem Austin for $4,245,000. Appraised value of $5,063,800. Assessed value of $3,544,660.

1 Hickory Lane - Elizabeth English to William & Sarah Betz for $1,250,000. Appraised value of $1,347,300. Assessed value of $943,110.

19 Walmsley Road - Austin Camporin to Mark & Margaret Hassey for $1,325,000. Appraised value of $1,269,200. Assessed value of $888,440.

17 Country Club Road - William & Maria Orr to Mark & Alexis Starzynski for $1,210,000. Appraised value of $1,099,300. Assessed value of $769,510.

9 Outlook Drive - Lawrence Mannix to David Michael Siever & Tatiana Ivanitska for $1,120,000. Appraised value of $1,381,400. Assessed value of $966,980.

2 Lynn Court - Susan Smith to Joseph Holko & Jennifer Drummond for $1,095,000. Appraised value of $640,700. Assessed value of $448,490.

22 Hamilton Lane - Lomard Exchange 3 LLC to Chris & Kelly Andricopoulos for $1,970,000. Appraised value of $1,928,100. Assessed value of $1,349,670.

11 Park Place - John Napoli to Jennifer & Scott Almon for $1,239,000. Appraised value of $1,022,200. Assessed value of $715,540.

58 Bridle Trail Road - Douglas Henderson to Daniel & Hannah Blonshteyn for $1,429,000. Appraised value of $1,477,900. Assessed value of $1,034,530.

72 Fitch Avenue - Maria & Scott Lucas to Tara O’Flaherty for $821,000. Appraised value of $760,400. Assessed value of $532,280.

9 Little Brook Road - Matthew & Cynthia Millane to Anne & Matthew Durham for $737,000. Appraised value of $837,100. Assessed value of $585,970.

65 Hale Lane - Kimberly Huffard to Charles & Marie McCaghey for $785,700. Appraised value of $776,800. Assessed value of $543,760.

4 Catherine Street - William Betz to Nicholas & Kathryn Maki for $669,000. Appraised value of $695,500. Assessed value of $486,850.

113 Hollow Tree Ridge Road - David Eldredge to 113 HTRR LLC for $675,000. Appraised value of $779,500. Assessed value of $545,650.

34 Phillips Lane - Thomas Foley to Yang Xue & Fong Xiaofei for $735,000. Appraised value of $910,500. Assessed value of $637,350.0

11 Deepwood Road - Bruce Wood to Brian & Katherine McIntosh for $1,824,800. Appraised value of $1,533,200. Assessed value of $1,073,240.

2 Great Hill Road - Jason Beckett to Thomas Torrillo & Meghan Durkin for $985,000. Appraised value of $840,300. Assessed value of $588,210.

30 Birch Road - Kevin Cassidy to Conrad & Kelley Matt for $1,220,000. Appraised value of $1,534,600. Assessed value of $1,074,220.

311 Noroton Avenue - Lakeland 211 LLC to Michael & Romy Fitzgerald for $1,925,000. Appraised value of $2,127,000. Assessed value of $1,488,900.

34 Ridgely Street - Evan Cohen to Laura Sisto for $860,000. Appraised value of $740,900. Assessed value of $518,630.

17 Kensett Lane - Linda O’Hara to Valerie Cruice for $1,325,000. Appraised value of $1,391,100. Assessed value of $973,770.

15 Indian Spring Trail - Bradford Garvey to Ana Merlano & Matthew Hershey for $2,290,000. Appraised value of $2,004,500. Assessed value of $1,403,150.

161 Mansfield Avenue - Michael Gasparino to Nardy Chung & Nannan Liu for $1,285,000. Appraised value of $1,131,600. Assessed value of $792,120.

19 Pembroke Road - Kenneth Coe to Philip Schuch for $2,775,000. Appraised value of $2,822,100. Assessed value of $1,975,470.

107 Leroy Avenue - Charlotte Felt to Jeffrey & Catherine Youle for $1,140,000. Appraised value of $1,007,600. Assessed value of $705,320.

8 Fox Hill Lane - Rebecca & Michael Bowman to Anthony & Jessica Cahill for $1,695,000. Appraised value of $1,554,300. Assessed value of $1,088,010.

76 Noroton Avenue - Gerard & Nicola Cox to Elizabeth & Lawrence Kissko for $1,647,500. Appraised value of $1,798,400. Assessed value of $1,258,880.

11 Bittersweet Lane - David Martens to Michael & Rachel Constas for $1,450,000. Appraised value of $1,475,200. Assessed value of $1,032,640.

75 Kensett Lane - CL Darien Partners LLC to Marco & Anna Berardi for $1,765,000. Appraised value of $1,890,600. Assessed value of $1,323,420.

4 Forest Road - Matthew & Ashley Lauria to Evan & Shannon Cohen for $1,395,000. Appraised value of $1,345,100. Assessed value of $941,570.

72 Holly Lane - Paul Hennessy to Red Bench LLC for $2,750,000. Appraised value of $2,770,500. Assessed value of $1,939,350.

90 Long Neck Point Road - Kenneth Gammill to Jamie & Patrick Sullivan for $6,400,000. Appraised value of $5,173,600. Assessed value of $3,621,520.