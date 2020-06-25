July 1: Darien Library to reopen for express service, kicks off summer reading program

Darien Library is beginning to reopen and kicking off its summer reading program for all ages on July 1. Darien Library is beginning to reopen and kicking off its summer reading program for all ages on July 1. Photo: Darien Library Photo: Darien Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close July 1: Darien Library to reopen for express service, kicks off summer reading program 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Just in time for its summer reading program to kick off, the Darien Library will reopen for express services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday, July 1. Until then, the Library offers its courtyard pick-up services and digital offerings. More info at: darienlibrary.org/reopening.

Summer reading is for everyone at Darien Library. Readers of all ages, from babies to adults, are invited to take up this annual challenge. Participants who complete their reading logs or game cards will be eligible to win prizes throughout the summer. New this year is the ability to complete summer reading challenges online or pick up reading logs and game cards from Darien Library.

Kids will travel across history with Darien Time Machine 3000. Young readers will explore incredible periods as they help rescue the lost Youth Services’ staff. The librarians have gotten into some time machine trouble —each of them has gotten stuck in different years and will need your child’s to bring them back to 2020. All summer long, kids can enjoy digital programs from family cooking workshops to trivia nights to virtual visits to some of our favorite places in Fairfield County.

Pre-readers may join the Read to Me club and enjoy all the family fun of reading with their grown-ups. Children who sign up for Summer Reading will receive a coupon for a free book. Teen readers can win prizes.

Adults are invited to participate a time-themed challenge too: Readers can complete their challenges online or pick up a game card from the Library. When one card is done, adult readers can start again. The grand prize is a $100 gift certificate to Barrett Bookstore. Three additional $25 Barrett Bookstore gift certificates will be awarded throughout the summer.

Summer Reading begins July 1 and runs through Aug. 14. For more details, visit darienlibrary.org/summerreading.