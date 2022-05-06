Judge weighs request to block Alabama transgender law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will ban the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender minors starting on Sunday, barring a ruling by a federal judge on a request to block the law from taking effect.
The U.S. Department of Justice and parents with transgender children have asked the judge to prevent the state from enforcing the statute while a lawsuit against it goes forward. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke, noting the lawsuit was filed in mid-April, said he and his staff will do “nothing else” but work on a decision though it might not come until after the law’s effective date.