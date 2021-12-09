Judge upholds voter ID requirements for college students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday upheld voter ID requirements for Wisconsin college students, disposing of a lawsuit that has been lingering for more than two years.

Government watchdog group Common Cause in Wisconsin filed the lawsuit in Madison in April 2019 arguing that parts of the state's voter ID that mandate college identification include certain features to qualify as proof of identity for voting are unconstitutional because they're irrational and unjustified. The group cited requirements that college IDs include an issuance date, an expiration date not more than two years after the issuance date and a signature.