BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has upheld the verdict that awarded a high-ranking Boston police detective $2 million after she accused her former boss of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin denied the city's attempts to appeal the November verdict that ruled Lt. Detective Donna Gavin proved her claims against the Boston Police Department and her former boss, Cpt. Detective Mark Hayes, The Boston Globe reported Wednesday.