Judge to hear arguments in Georgia voting machine case

FILE - This May 22, 2018, file photo, shows a voter access card inserted in a reader during voting in the Georgia primary in Kennesaw, Ga. A federal judge is set to hear arguments, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in a lawsuit challenging Georgia's outdated voting machines and seeking statewide use of hand-marked paper ballots. The hearing will focus on requests for the judge to order the state to immediately stop using the current voting machines. less FILE - This May 22, 2018, file photo, shows a voter access card inserted in a reader during voting in the Georgia primary in Kennesaw, Ga. A federal judge is set to hear arguments, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in a ... more Photo: Mike Stewart, AP Photo: Mike Stewart, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Judge to hear arguments in Georgia voting machine case 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge is considering whether to order Georgia to immediately stop using its outdated voting machines.

A lawsuit filed by election integrity activists argues that the paperless touchscreen voting machines Georgia has used since 2002 are unsecure, vulnerable to hacking and can't be audited. It seeks statewide use of hand-marked paper ballots.

A law passed this year and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp provides specifications for a new system, and state officials have said will be in place for the 2020 presidential election.

But the plaintiffs are asking the judge to order the state to immediately stop using the current system, which it still plans to use for special and municipal elections this year.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg has scheduled a hearing Thursday on those requests.