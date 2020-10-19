Judge sentenced to 14 years for fondling teen girls

EDGARD, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge who resigned after being convicted on sex charges involving the fondling of teenage girls was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison.

New Orleans area news outlets report that Jeff Perilloux was sentenced by ad hoc Judge Dennis Waldron.

Perrilloux was convicted in September on three counts of felony indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery. He had been a district judge in St. John the Baptist Parish.

His victims were 14, 15 and 17-years old when the crimes happened. Four accusers testified at his trial.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes praised the young women for telling authorities about Perilloux’s unwanted advances in 2017.

“The road was not easy to travel, but today we finally arrived to justice for the young victims," Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a news release.

Waldron described Perilloux’s crimes as “awful, hideous and reprehensible,” while delivering the sentence.

Waldron had jailed Perilloux pending his sentencing, after a hearing in which several of his accusers and their parents testified about the effects of his actions. Waldron also denied a motion for a new trial.

Perilloux had consistently insisted that he was not guilty. He had qualified in July to run again for reelection.