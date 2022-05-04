Judge says not to delete Wisconsin election probe records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — For the second time in as many weeks, a judge on Wednesday ordered that records related to the Republican-ordered investigation funded by taxpayers into the 2020 election in Wisconsin not be deleted, saying she was “amazed” such an order was necessary.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden. Vos last month extended Gableman's contract beyond its April 30 end-date, citing ongoing legal challenges to subpoenas he has issued. Vos and Gableman are also defendants in three open records lawsuits filed by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.