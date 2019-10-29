Judge reopens portion of Kentucky teen's defamation suit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge in Kentucky is reopening a portion of a lawsuit that accused the Washington Post of defamatory statements in its coverage of a Kentucky teen's encounter with a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial.

U.S. District Judge William Bertlesman in July dismissed the lawsuit brought by Nicholas Sandmann that sought $250 million from the newspaper. Sandmann accused the Post of "targeting and bullying" in its articles about the Jan. 18 encounter. Video widely shared online showed Sandmann and Phillips standing close to each other, with Sandmann staring and at times smiling at Phillips.

Bertlesman wrote in an order Monday that he would allow further review of statements published by the newspaper of Phillips alleging he was "blocked" by Sandmann and Sandmann "would not allow him to retreat."